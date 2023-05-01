Jewish Group Wants Answers From Guardian Editor Over ‘Antisemitic’ Cartoon
‘SHOCKING’
A prominent Jewish group in the U.K. has requested an “urgent meeting” with the editor of The Guardian after the newspaper ran a cartoon that allegedly contained “antisemitic tropes.” The sketch came in response to the resignation of Richard Sharp, who stood down from his role as the BBC chairman last week in the wake of an investigation into his role in helping Boris Johnson secure a personal loan. The cartoon showed Sharp—who is Jewish and a former employee of Goldman Sachs—carrying his résumé and a box containing a squid as he walked past a vomiting pig and a bloated, naked Boris Johnson sitting on top of a mountain of filth. “We have written to The Guardian requesting an urgent meeting with the editor, Katharine Viner, in regard to yesterday’s shocking cartoon... which contained antisemitic tropes,” The Board of Deputies of British Jews said. “This is far from the first time the paper has crossed the line in terms of highly questionable content connected to the Jewish community.” The Guardian removed the cartoon from its site on Saturday saying it did not “meet our editorial standards” and apologizing to “Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”