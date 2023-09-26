Jewish Leaders and Rabbis Call Out Elon Musk for Spreading ‘Overt Antisemitism’
CONFIDER
Nearly 100 Jewish organization leaders, journalists, and rabbis have signed onto a letter calling out Elon Musk for making X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, a “breeding ground for some of the most dangerous antisemitic discourse in America.” According to the letter, which can be read in its entirety here, it isn’t just the lack of content moderation and Musk’s reinstatement of unapologetic antisemites to X that has sounded the alarm. It is also the Tesla founder’s willingness to spread “overt antisemitism” while attacking the Anti-Defamation League that has raised serious concerns. “We are alarmed by his targeting of the ADL: not because of our views of the organization (we represent a wide range of views, including some who fundamentally oppose the ADL as well as staunch supporters), but because of the way he has used the organization as a very clear stand in for an antisemitic representation of Jewish power,” the letter reads. In particular, the letter singles out Disney, Apple and Amazon, imploring them to “stop funding X through their ad spend” while also demanding Google and Apple remove X from their app stores. Musk did not respond to a request for comment. A request sent to X’s press email address was returned with the company’s standard auto-reply.