Jewish Man Attacked by Man Screaming ‘Kanye 2024’ in Central Park
HATE CRIME
A Jewish man was attacked in New York’s Central Park by a white man screaming “Kanye 2024” and antisemitic slurs as he assaulted the man. The victim, 63, was attacked Wednesday night by a man described as a white man in his 40s, who screamed “fuck you, Jew!” at the victim. The assailant sent the victim to the ground, chipping his tooth and breaking his hand, according to police. Kanye West has shared baseless antisemitic conspiracy theories over the last few months, said he’s a fan of Hitler, losing himself several brand deals as he gears up for a 2024 presidential run with white supremacists by his side. Police haven’t arrested the suspect in the attack yet, but said he was wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat at the time of the incident. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.