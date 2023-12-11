Police in Beverly Hills arrested a man Saturday following an alleged antisemitic attack—during which an elderly man was struck by a belt and bloodied while walking with his wife.

The 44-year-old suspect, who police said had no relationship with the couple, reportedly yelled antisemitic statements while carrying out the attack.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require further medical attention, authorities said.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect and he is in custody,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said in a statement Sunday. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”

The suspect was identified as Jarris Jay Silagi. He was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate crime, and elder abuse.

The incident quickly garnered headlines after a man claiming to be the victim’s son, Pepperdine law professor Alan Tzvika Nissel, posted a bloody photo to the social media platform X.

“Here is #antisemitism vignette you won’t read about in papers,” he wrote. “Yesterday, on way to shul, my father (75) and mother (70) were attacked. After being struck from behind on head by belt and called out as Jew, my father recomposed himself and successfully chased down perp with help of nearby @BeverlyHillsPD.”

The message was soon reposted by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who wrote: “The individual responsible for this vile act is in custody and must be held fully accountable to the law. The City of Los Angeles will continue to work with our partners throughout the region to actively combat antisemitism.”

Silagi is being held on a $100,000 bail at the Los Angeles County Jail.