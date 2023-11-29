Just when you thought Kanye West—who now goes by Ye—couldn’t get himself into any more trouble, the controversial emcee is being accused of antisemitism again for this latest song.

Following a surprise performance of his new track “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk at a Dubai nightclub over the weekend, Jewish advocacy groups are condemning the Grammy winner for an incendiary lyric that addresses his past antisemitic comments, which resulted in the termination of his contracts with Def Jam Recordings and Adidas, among others.

In an Instagram Story posted by the venue, West can be heard rapping the lyric, ““How am I antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League told TMZ, “at a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred.” The rep also called the rapper an “unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist.”

American Jewish Committee spokesperson Richard Hirschhaut similarly told the outlet that Ye’s latest remarks were “sad and pathetic.”

He added, “To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable.” In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported the highest rates of recorded antisemitic incidents in the United States.

So far, Ye’s musical “comeback” has mostly resulted in controversy, for both him and his supporters. This past Sunday, one of Ye’s previous collaborators, Chris Brown, addressed critics who criticized him after he was spotted in Dubai dancing to “Vultures.” The R&B singer, who is no stranger to controversy himself, defended his actions on Instagram, writing that he is “in no way, shape or form am I anti-semitic.”

While “Vultures” has yet to be released on any streaming platforms, it seems safe to call Ye’s latest offering a flop.