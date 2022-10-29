Kanye West Doubles Down on Antisemitism and Says He’s Been ‘Beat to a Pulp’ on Instagram
#HATESPEECH
Kanye West has returned to Instagram to complain that “the unknown powers” are trying to destroy his life after he went on several antisemitic rants, doubling down on his thinly veiled hate comments. West, who has been restricted on Twitter and lost brand deals with Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas in response to his actions, took to Instagram with a freelance poem of sorts, or as he calls it, #lovespeech. “While I’m still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg platform I’m going to say this again,” he wrote. “Let’s see the contracts. The film contracts. The sports contracts. The music contracts. The mortgages.” West has spread xenophobic conspiracy theories that Jewish people control the media, now further blaming Jewish people for his own actions. “I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability,” West said, seemingly referring to accountability for others rather than himself.