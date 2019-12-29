CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Jewish Politicians Call for National Guard to Patrol New York’s Orthodox Neighborhoods

    ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’

    Emma Tucker

    Kena Betancur/Getty

    A string of anti-Semitic attacks, including a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s house, prompted four Jewish lawmakers to ask for the National Guard to patrol Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in New York. In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Sen. Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and New York City Councilmen Chaim Deutsch and Kalman Yeger said it is “no longer safe to be identifiably Orthodox” and urged a state of emergency be declared. “We are asking that you appoint a special prosecutor for purposes of investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of anti-Semitic violence, and that the special prosecutor immediately assume control of cases already under the jurisdiction of local district attorneys.”

    Read it at Twitter