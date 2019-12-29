Jewish Politicians Call for National Guard to Patrol New York’s Orthodox Neighborhoods

Read it at Twitter
A string of anti-Semitic attacks, including a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s house, prompted four Jewish lawmakers to ask for the National Guard to patrol Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in New York. In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Sen. Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and New York City Councilmen Chaim Deutsch and Kalman Yeger said it is “no longer safe to be identifiably Orthodox” and urged a state of emergency be declared. “We are asking that you appoint a special prosecutor for purposes of investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of anti-Semitic violence, and that the special prosecutor immediately assume control of cases already under the jurisdiction of local district attorneys.”