    Jewish Reporter on the Hook for Pro-Palestinian Vandalism

    ‘APPALLING’ OVERREACH

    Josephine Walker

    Breaking News Intern

    Police from the Crime scene unit of NYPD arrive at the scene to investigate near Gracie Mansion in Manhattan, New York, United States on July 26, 2024.

    Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

    A Jewish NYC-based videographer was arrested Tuesday after documenting but not participating in a pro-Palestinian protest that saw protestors splatter red paint on the homes of city leader. Samuel Seligson regularly films protests in the city and has licensed his coverage to multiple mainstream news outlets, including Reuters and ABC News. He’s being charged with criminal mischief and hate crime, though a law enforcement employee told the Associated Press that he wasn’t involved in the vandalism. His attorney said his arrest as a city-acknowledged credentialed member of the press and the decision to upgrade his involvement to a felony hate crime is an “appalling” overreach of police power. New York City raided Seligson’s home twice in the past week before he turned himself in, according to his attorney. Seligson told the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker that he was also arrested in May after live streaming another pro-Palestinian protest, but that case has already been closed and sealed.

