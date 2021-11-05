CHEAT SHEET
Texas Jews Targeted With Anti-Semitic Letters in Bags Filled With Rocks
Members of the Jewish community in Texas have received antisemitic letters accusing them of causing the coronavirus—the latest in a string of disturbing local antisemitic incidents. The letters were sealed in plastic bags filled with small rocks and sent to people in several cities just outside Austin, according to photos shared by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. “Negative actions motivated in bias is an attack against an entire community,” Becerra wrote. At least 17 antisemitic incidents have been reported to watch groups in Austin in the past 10 days. Austin’s Congregation Beth Israel synagogue was set on fire on Sunday night by a man who investigators said was seen carrying a five-gallon container then fleeing the scene in a car.