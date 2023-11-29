Jezebel’s new home is an Atlanta-based music magazine after its abrupt closure earlier this month sparked outrage and a wave of mournful tributes to the groundbreaking feminist website.

Paste magazine bought the site Tuesday and hopes to start posting new content on the site as early as Wednesday, co-founder and editor of Paste Josh Jackson told The New York Times.

“The idea of there not being a Jezebel right now just didn’t seem to make sense,” he said. So far, neither Jezebel nor Splinter—a political news site also acquired by Paste as part of the deal—has any employees. Jackson said his first order of business would be finding an editor in chief for the resurrected Jezebel, and then he’d move on to hiring writers.

The Daily Beast was the first to report earlier this month that the site was due for a comeback after several potential buyers expressed interest in resurrecting it.