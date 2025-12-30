JFK’s Granddaughter Dies at 35 After Cancer Battle

President John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter has died at age 35.

Tatiana Schlossberg died on Tuesday morning after being given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Schlossberg revealed just last month that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and was only given a year to live.

“I did not—could not—believe that they were talking about me,” she wrote in an essay for The New Yorker. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, is survived by her husband, George Moran, their one-year-old daughter, and their three-year-old son.

Tatiana sits between her brother Jack and father Edwin. ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis via Getty Images

In her striking essay, Schlossberg marveled at her husband and mourned moments she wouldn’t get to spend with her children.

“George did everything for me that he possibly could,” she wrote. “My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me.”

Schlossberg’s work was published in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg View. She also authored the award-winning book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have.