JFK’s Grandson Named as Vogue’s Political Correspondent
NEPO BABY
Jack Schlossberg, the 31-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and sole grandson of John F. Kennedy, was named a political correspondent for Vogue, the publication announced Wednesday. “I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service,” the Harvard Law graduate said in an interview with his now-employer. “I take that very seriously, and I want to contribute in my own way. I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today.” Schlossberg, who has drawn attention recently in part for his goofy videos on social media and for dismissing cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential bid, told Vogue, perhaps unsurprisingly, that he does not support Donald Trump’s campaign. And when asked about President Joe Biden’s fitness, Schlossberg replied that “whatever people decide is up to them.” However, he continued, “the choice that you’re actually making about the government you want is the same today as it was a month ago. It’s worth showing up to vote even if you’re not enthusiastic about the candidate so that things don’t get way worse. I understand if that’s not an appealing message to people, but I still think, at the end of the day, voting for Democrats is going to be the right way to go.”