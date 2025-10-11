JFK’s Grandson Spotted Schmoozing Amid Buzz of Political Run
EATING HIM UP
Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, was spotted socializing at an event that tests political appeal, a political insider told PageSix. The Democrat, 32, was at the Carnegie Hall Opening Gala on Tuesday, which had guests in attendance such as Edie Falco, Fran Lebowitz, Lena Hall, Cynthia Rowley and Candace Bushnell. One source told PageSix that Schlossberg seemed “subdued, different than his Internet personality,” which is defined by posts that often poke fun at Conservative politicians, like JD Vance and his own cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Another source said, “He worked the room and people were eating him up. He was polished. It wasn’t ‘Wild West.’” The Harvard Law School graduate also recently announced he’s forming an exploratory committee to run for Congress in New York. The high-class event, which a source told PageSix is “a ‘must do’ on any political player’s bingo card,” kicked off Carnegie’s 2025-2026 season with songs from “West Side Story,” followed by a dinner.