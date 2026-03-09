JFK’s Grandson Tears Into Trump for ‘Picking Our Pockets’

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, says Donald Trump is using the presidency to line his own pockets at Americans’ expense.

“It’s a slap in the face with one hand, and he’s picking our pockets with the other,” Schlossberg said on the MeidasTouch podcast.

The 33-year-old social media star, who is running for Congress in New York, noted that Trump’s wealth is ballooning even as many Americans feel the squeeze from rising prices.

Schlossberg: If this becomes the new normal and the president is able to trademark America’s birthday and issue his own currency while weakening the dollar, having gold skyrocket, and increasing prices on basically every commodity and input cost in our economy, we’re getting… pic.twitter.com/FA0v1ZLZxw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026

Pointing to Trump’s lucrative cryptocurrency ventures and his holding company’s push to trademark his name with America’s 250th birthday celebrations, Schlossberg alleged “corruption” and said Americans are “getting screwed” while the billionaire president is “getting rich.”

“We need to step up and do something about this because if this becomes the new normal and the president is able to trademark America’s birthday and issue his own currency while weakening the dollar, having gold skyrocket, and increasing prices on basically every commodity and input cost in our economy, we’re getting screwed and he’s getting rich,” he said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, 79, who returned to the White House with a net worth of roughly $6.1 billion, increased his family’s wealth by a staggering $1.4 billion in the year since, according to a January analysis cited by The New York Times editorial board, nakedly leveraging his presidential status to attract buyers and investors despite conflicts of interest.

The Trumps’ massive new fortune comes from megadeals with foreign investors that depend on cooperation from foreign governments, legal settlements from tech and media companies, and at least five different cryptocurrency enterprises.

Qatar even gifted the president a $400 million jet that Trump is planning to use as Air Force One—and keep after leaving office.

Altogether, Trump’s post-return haul amounts to roughly 16,822 times the median U.S. household income—on top of entering office as the wealthiest president in American history.

JFK is often listed as the second richest president with a net worth of $1 billion, but that figure reflects the total Kennedy estate, which the president didn’t own outright and shared with his eight siblings through a family trust, according to CNBC.

Schlossberg, the son of JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy, relies on four trust funds estimated to be worth between $4.1 million and $11.7 million, the Daily Mail reports.