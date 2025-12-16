Maria Shriver urged White House staffers and Donald Trump’s family to put him in a “time-out” in response to his insensitive comments about director Rob Reiner’s death.

Shriver said Monday that, after the shooting at Brown University, at Australia’s Bondi Beach, and the double homicide of Reiner and his wife in Los Angeles, Trump is not bringing anybody together.

Instead, the 79-year-old “uses it to speak about himself, instead uses it in such a petty, divisive way,” Shriver, 70, said in an Instagram video. She pleaded with Trump’s allies to send him the message that “we have had enough.”

Shriver is the niece of John F. Kennedy through the late president’s sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Shriver criticized Trump for not using violent tragedies to bring Americans together. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trump baselessly claimed that the film director’s death, allegedly by his 32-year-old son, was due to “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” In the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, a few hours before Shriver’s post, Trump doubled down, calling Reiner “deranged.”

“I don’t care who you voted for in this moment in time,” Shriver, the longtime Democrat-turned-independent, continued. “But the president of the United States is supposed to have character, is supposed to know how to bring people together, is supposed to be a dignified human being who raises us up.”

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” she went on. “There’s only one person who’s suffering from ‘TDS.’ And we know who that is.”

Shriver then appealed to those who work for Trump, know him, or are part of his family.

“Talk to him. Knock some sense into him. Put him in a time-out,” she urged. “Explain to him the possibility of this office. Explain to him the responsibility of this office. Explain to him that we have had enough. All of us.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Shriver said Monday, should confront her boss about his "divisive" comments. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In an earlier post, Shriver shared that she and the Reiners had shared many close moments over the years.

“We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up,” wrote Shriver. “We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together.”

“We had dinner this past week,” she added, “and they were in the best place in their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country. They never gave up on our country. They wanted to make it better. They always, always wanted to make our world better, and they were willing to fight to make it the country they loved.”

Shriver and the Reiners were close friends. The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif/GC Images

Shriver went on to say that the pair “loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents.”

Years ago, Rob Reiner explained trying to help his son, Nick, who was going in and out of rehabilitation and homelessness.

“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen,” the director told the Los Angeles Times. “We were desperate, and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son.”