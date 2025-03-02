JFK’s Worn Boxer Shorts Sell for $9,100
A pair of boxer shorts that belonged to President John F. Kennedy sold at auction for $9,100, the New York Post reports. The ivory cotton boxer shorts, which sport a hand-sewn label bearing JFK’s nickname, Jack, were issued to Kennedy during his time in the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II. The undies came with a certificate of authenticity that was signed by the late president’s secretary, Mary Barelli Gallagher, as well as the Nov. 18, 1961 edition of The Saturday Evening Post, which featured Kennedy on its cover. The shorts were sold by Julien’s Auctions as part of an auction entitled “Spotlight on History & Tech.” Other items up for grabs included golf shoes worn by President Barack Obama; sunglasses signed by President Bill Clinton (plus Dan Aykroyd, Al Gore and Jim Belushi); a hoodie worn by Mark Zuckerberg, which sold for $15,875; and a bow tie worn by Steve Jobs, which sold for a whopping $35,750.
