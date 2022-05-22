Jif Peanut Butter Factory Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NPR
The company that makes Jif peanut butter is recalling products that were made at its Lexington, Kentucky, facility after a salmonella outbreak with cases across a dozen states. The J.M. Smucker Co. says consumers should throw out any jars with lot numbers between 1274425 and 2140425 that end with the numbers 425. Two of the 14 people who have fallen ill have been hospitalized. “Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill,” the Food and Drug Administration said.