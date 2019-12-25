Jihadists Kill Seven in a Christian Village on Christmas Eve

CHEAT SHEET
Boko Haram militants killed seven people in a Christian village on Christmas Eve. The raid in Nigeria’s Borno state is part of a larger offensive by the jihadist group and its allies. There were three major jihadist attacks in Africa on a single day. In Burkina Faso, militants reportedly killed 31 women in a northern town while a clash near a military base left seven soldiers and 80 jihadists dead, according to local authorities. (Meanwhile, a group of 27 peace activists were kidnapped by the Taliban in western Afghanistan.) The Boko Haram raid took place near the town of Chibok, where the jihadist group infamously staged a mass kinapping of hundreds of young girls in 2014.