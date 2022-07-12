Jill Biden Compares Hispanic Community to Breakfast Tacos
'WE ARE NOT TACOS'
Jill Biden seems to have angered an entire community and is facing intense backlash after a gaffe which saw her compare Hispanic people to tacos. FLOTUS was making a speech in San Antonio on Monday for the Hispanic “Quest for Equity” conference when she made a series of bizarre comments. “The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” she said, even mispronouncing bodegas as “bogedas.” The remarks were met with anger by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), who encouraged her and her team to “take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.” FLOTUS is copping heat on social media from names including Marco Rubio, MRC Latino director Jorge Bonilla and Steve Guest, an advisor for Ted Cruz.