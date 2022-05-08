Jill Biden Crosses Border Into Ukraine for Mother’s Day Meet With Volodymyr Zelensky’s Wife
CROSSING OVER
First Lady Jill Biden stepped into the war zone in a surprise visit on Sunday with Volodmyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska. The two met at a school in Uzhhorod, near the border with Slovakia, where Biden had been meeting with Ukrainian refugees. The city itself has not been specifically targeted by Russian bombs, but the entire country is vulnerable to attack, making Biden’s visit nevertheless risky. The two first ladies hugged in front of a school that has been turned into a bomb shelter for refugees fleeing other parts of the country. Zelenska, who has been active on social media since Russia’s invasion but has otherwise not been seen publicly out of concern she and the couple’s two children could be targeted, thanked Biden for her visit, calling it “courageous.” Biden said she wanted to make the visit on Mother’s Day to support women fleeing with their children.