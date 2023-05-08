CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jill Biden Is Trying to Stop the President Eating ‘Like a Child’: Report
TABLE TALK
Read it at Axios
First Lady Jill Biden is trying to get President Joe Biden to eat more vegetables and fish in an effort to keep him healthy for his 2024 re-election campaign, according to Axios. The 80-year-old president’s aides—who say he eats “like a child”—claim that his favorite food choices include pizza, cookies, and peanut and jelly sandwiches. In her memoir released last year, Biden’s sister, Val, recounted a White House dinner she’d attended where salmon and vegetables were served. “Damn, she makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time,” Biden allegedly said, referring to his wife. He then later helped himself to some lemon pound cake and ice cream when the first lady wasn’t looking.