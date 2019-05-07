Jill Biden on Anita Hill Controversy: ‘It’s Time to Move On’

Jill Biden said she believes “it’s time to move on” from the Anita Hill controversy in an interview on NPR’s Morning Edition. The wife of the 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president said she watched the 1991 hearings in which Hill claimed she was sexually harassed by now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “like most other Americans.” She added: “We believed Anita Hill. He voted against Clarence Thomas. And as he has said, I mean he’s called Anita Hill, they’ve talked, they’ve spoken, and he said, you know, he feels badly. He apologized for the way the hearings were run. And so now it’s kind of—it’s time to move on.” For her part, Hill told The New York Times that she didn’t consider Biden’s phone call an “apology.” Biden himself gave mixed statements at various times, telling The View “I don’t think I treated her badly” and Good Morning America “I take responsibility that she did not get treated well. I take responsibility for that.”