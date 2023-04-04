Jill Biden’s Spox Walks Back Iowa’s White House Invite After NCAA Loss
NEVERMIND...
Jill Biden’s press secretary walked back the first lady’s suggestion that she’d invite both the NCAA women’s championship winner—the LSU Tigers—and second-place Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes,” Vanessa Valdivia wrote on Twitter. “She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.” Valdivia’s tweets reference Biden’s comment from Monday: “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” Biden’s statement caused an immediate reaction from players, with LSU star Angel Reese calling her statement “A JOKE” on Twitter Monday.