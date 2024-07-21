Jill Biden Reacts to Joe Dropping Out With This Emoji
LOUDER THAN WORDS
First Lady Jill Biden showed her love for her husband after he said Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, quote-tweeting the letter he shared announcing the decision with a simple heart emoji. The understated reaction drew wry commentary from some observers. “Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race,” journalist Sophie Vershbow remarked on X. A minute after Dr. Biden’s emoji was posted, the president’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, posted a lengthier statement to X, saying that she was “nothing but proud today” of Biden, “who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction.” Hailing her grandfather as likely “the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history,” Naomi added, “Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”