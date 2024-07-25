Jill Biden Shares Brief Note After Joe’s Presidential Withdrawal Speech
‘Gratitude’
First Lady Jill Biden posted a brief but heartfelt message following President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday night, during which he explained his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and “pass the torch” to a new generation of political leaders. “To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala. Love, Jill.” The post was accompanied by a photo of a handwritten message containing the same note on the first lady’s letterhead. Many members of the president’s family, including Jill and Hunter Biden, were on hand in the Oval Office during the address, and shared a private moment with the commander-in-chief after he concluded his speech, according to MSNBC.