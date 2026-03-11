Jill Biden Takes on Trump-Demolished East Wing in New Memoir
Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden, 74, is preparing to lift the curtain on life inside the now-demolished East Wing of the White House. Biden announced Wednesday that she will release a new memoir titled View From the East Wing, a nod to the section of the White House that served as the traditional workspace for first ladies before it was later torn down to make room for President Donald Trump’s proposed $300 million ballroom. The book, scheduled for release June 2, promises to recount Biden’s White House years “for the first time, in her own words,” according to publisher Gallery Books. Biden told The Associated Press that writing the memoir was an emotional process that forced her to revisit both joyful and painful memories from her time in Washington, describing the process as “cathartic.” The memoir will blend behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as first lady with more personal moments, including her experience supporting Joe Biden through the final stretch of his reelection campaign. It also captures quieter snapshots of her time in the White House—like grading student papers in the Rose Garden while continuing her career as a college professor.