Jill Biden Unveils White House Christmas Decorations
HOLIDAY CHEER
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled her second annual White House Christmas decorations Monday—and there’s not a blood red tree in sight. This year’s theme is “We The People,” a fitting catchphrase given that holiday tours of the “People’s House” are open this year for the first time since 2020 following two years of pandemic closures. The display features more than 80,000 lights, 77 full-size Christmas trees, a miniature gingerbread White House, and stockings for the First Family’s pets: German shepherd Commander and cat Willow, according to the White House. Jill Biden showed off the decorations for the first time Monday while flanked by National Guard members and their families—a nod to her late son Beau, who was also enlisted in the Guard. The East Wing estimates that more than 50,000 people are expected to pass through and see the spread over the next month.