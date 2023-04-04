Jill Biden Wants NCAA Winner AND Runner-Up at White House
EVERYONE GETS A TROPHY?
First Lady Jill Biden made waves Monday by suggesting that she may invite NCAA women’s basketball runner-up the Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House. “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” The remarks came just hours after championship game bad blood between Iowa and winners LSU spilled out into the open in the title game’s waning seconds. The Tigers’ star forward Angel Reese mocked the Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark, using John Cena’s famous “you can’t see me” hand gesture—the same signal Clark had used in another game last week. On Monday, Reese tweeted a link to a story about Biden’s comments, writing: “A JOKE” accompanied by three laughing emojis. It’s unclear whether the offer was serious.