Jill Biden: We’re No Longer Friends With Sen. Lindsey Graham
Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, has spoken publicly about the end of their friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham over his “hurtful” remarks about her family. Appearing on CNN’s New Day on Monday morning, Biden said she and Joe used to be “great friends” with Graham, frequently dining and traveling together, but she added: “Now, he’s changed.” Biden said: “I don’t know what happened to Lindsey... It’s hard when you consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many negative things. That’s been a little hurtful.” Asked about the South Carolina Republican’s remarks that Joe’s son Hunter should testify before a Senate committee, Biden laughed and said: “Hunter has done nothing wrong. Why would Hunter be called? Donald Trump should be before that committee.” Graham has been a central defender of Trump during the impeachment process, and told Fox News this weekend that Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine should be investigated by Congress.