Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Reportedly Questioned After Claiming He Had Affair With Robert Durst’s Wife
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
New York authorities investigating the 1982 disappearance of real-estate heir Robert Durst’s first wife have reportedly approached Jill Biden’s ex-husband for information on the case. According to News12, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office has questioned Bill Stevenson, who was married to the now first lady from 1970 to 1975, about his relationship with Durst’s wife, Kathie. Citing sources, the outlet said a grand jury will be convened no later than Monday to determine if charges should be filed against Robert Durst, 78, in connection with Kathie’s disappearance.
In July, Stevenson told News12 that he had an affair with Kathie in 1982 after the pair had been friends for years. Stevenson said that Durst found out the morning after—and Kathie disappeared 10 days later. “[Durst] was abusing her and she wanted out. I do not regret that,” Stevenson told the outlet about the affair. In September, Durst was convicted of murdering his best friend Susan Berman nearly 20 years ago.