Jill Martin of ‘Today’: ‘Aggressive’ Breast Cancer Spread to Lymph Node

Today show contributor Jill Martin revealed Monday she had undergone a double mastectomy and will likely need chemotherapy after it was discovered her “aggressive” breast cancer had spread to a lymph node. “I am still in a state of shock, of course,” Martin, who has a genetic mutation that upped her cancer risk, wrote in a personal essay updating fans on her health. “Cancer has knocked me down. It has. I used to jump out of bed every day to begin work, but now every day is a choice. Do I feel like staying under the covers and crying? Yes. Every day. But I did that when I first started recovery... and little by little, like today, I am choosing to get up. I am choosing to fight. And I am choosing to use my strength and platform to do my best to crush cancer.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10