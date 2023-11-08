College Freshman Shot in the Head by Stray Bullet While Walking on Track
HORRIFYING
An 18-year-old college freshman was shot in the head and severely wounded while she was walking around a track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park in Nashville. According to The Tennessean, she was found in critical condition an entire hour after the incident. Shaquille Taylor, 29, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering for allegedly shooting Jillian Ludwig around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Police Department. Taylor allegedly was aiming at a moving car from across the street when a stray bullet hit Ludwig in the head. A confidential informant identified Taylor as the alleged shooter and his physical appearance matched a man captured on video from a nearby public housing complex. Belmont University President Greg Jones honored Ludwig in a statement to students and staff and organized a prayer service on Wednesday. Taylor’s bond was set at $280,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.