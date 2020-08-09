Jim Acosta: CNN Wanted Me to Have Bodyguards at Trump Rally

The job of a White House reporter is no easy feat, especially under an administration which constantly refers to the press as “the enemy of the people.” But CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta knew early on he would not back down from President Donald Trump and his administration.

“When he started to call us fake news and Sean Spicer was calling us fake news and Mike Pence was calling us fake news at that infamous news conference, I just thought, you know what, that's it I've had enough,” Acosta told Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

That may explain why CNN assigned FOUR bodyguards to him at a Trump rally.