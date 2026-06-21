Trump Foe Offers Chilling Warning About ‘Declining’ President’s Next Move

President Donald Trump’s deteriorating health and string of recent humiliations have created a “very dangerous moment” for the country as he now has nothing to lose, according to Jim Acosta.

The former CNN anchor, speaking with John Harwood in an interview for Zeteo published Sunday, said Trump’s Iran deal was just his latest humiliation.

“He just kind of gave up. And in the way that, you know, the Kennedy Center thing was poorly thought out, the way that the Reflecting Pool Project was poorly thought out, going after Iran was poorly thought out,” Acosta said.

“This was not the art of the deal. This was the art of capitulation. This was the art of quitting.”

Jim Acosta and Donald Trump had a fiery exchange during a press conference at the White House in November 2018. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Acosta said it is clear to anyone who is paying attention that Trump, 80, is in cognitive decline.

“I think that’s undoubtedly the case. I mean if we’re not going to believe our own eyes and ears anymore. I mean this is the stuff that they’re waving in everybody’s face about Joe Biden, and Joe Biden was not falling asleep all the time in front of the cameras the way Donald Trump is,” Acosta said.

Trump’s mental decline is part of the reason the Iran deal ended up where it did—being roundly panned as an own goal by Republicans and Democrats, Acosta said.

Acosta left CNN, starting his own podcast called the Jim Acosta Show. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

“He got played by the Iranians, got played by the French, he got played by Netanyahu, you know, it’s actually, if you don’t laugh at it, it’s a very dangerous moment..that I think we’re in the middle of right now,” he warned.

He said he was concerned that Trump would attempt to steal the midterm elections if the Republicans do poorly, which polling suggests they will.

“He doesn’t really have the sensors or the filter that he used to have. And it makes me think that he really is strongly considering some kind of meddling in the 2024 midterms,” Acosta said.

“He already really has, but even more so heading into the fall, I think it takes us to a very dangerous place. And it is very much...the latter days of a dictator who is on his way out. I mean, it has the feel of all of that.”

Acosta said he believed Trump wouldn’t simply resign from office if things don’t go well for the Republicans in November, but that he would “go out with a bang.”

“I think it’s something that will be bigger than that that forces him perhaps to leave the presidency. And if he tries to steal these midterms, John, that’s the scenario that I worry about,” Acosta said.

Acosta, who was at CNN for 18 years, and clashed with the Trump administration repeatedly in its first term, left the broadcaster in January 2025.

His departure was met with fanfare from Trump, who posted on Truth Social that the journalist was “a major sleazebag” and “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history.”

Donald Trump celebrates Jim Acosta's resignation from CNN. Truth Social/Donald Trump

There is no love lost between them, and Acosta didn’t hold back in his assessments.

“I’m very worried that he will push this country to the brink to avoid accountability. And what that means, what that portends, what what could potentially come on the other side of that, I don’t know.

“But everything that he shows us right now, all of the moves he’s making, the way he is falling apart, declining cognitively and so on, and doing very dangerous things...it all leads me to think that this is all heading to a bad place,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.