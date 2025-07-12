Jim Acosta Shreds Pam Bondi With Ruthless Impersonation Amid Epstein Fallout

Former CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta has debuted a hilarious impersonation of Attorney General Pam Bondi amid the ongoing MAGA civil war over the “Epstein files.”

“I should not succumb to that level, but you know, she does sound like one of Ricky Bobby’s girlfriends,” Jim Acosta said on his podcast, The Jim Acosta Show, referring to the protagonist of the Will Ferrell and John C. Riley cult comedy classic, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Acosta launched into a tremor-voiced impression of Bondi at a televised White House cabinet session on Tuesday, during which President Donald Trump flew off the handle and raged against continued interest in “this creep” Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

“Well, Donald, I’m tellin’ you, Mr. President, the Epstein files, I was just talking about the Epstein Files. I don’t know nothin’ about no client list, Mr. President,” Acosta mimed Bondi in a heavy Southern accent. “I was just talking about the files, like the MLK files and the JFK files.”

Acosta ripped Attorney General Pam Bondi with a brutal impression after a week that's seen her savaged by MAGA diehards for her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Epstein’s case is in the limelight again after the Justice Department and the FBI acknowledged a leaked memo that found no evidence the late pedophile financier and convicted sex trafficker had kept a “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators, leading to calls for her resignation from Trump’s support base. Bondi said the list was “sitting on my desk right now” during a sitdown with Fox News in February.

Bondi got into a heated exchange with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino at the White House on Wednesday, where Bongino took her to task for overpromising and failing to deliver on Trump’s campaign pledge to release all files related to the disgraced financier. Bongino failed to show up to work on Friday and has threatened to resign over the fallout.

Acosta adds he thinks President Donald Trump may be irritated by the backlash because he's nervous about disclosing further details of the case. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Speaking with guest Olivia Troye, a former intelligence analyst under the former President George H.W. Bush and Trump, Acosta went on to speculate about why Trump appeared so riled at his cabinet appearance Tuesday, where the president shot back at a reporter: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.”

“Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?” Trump added. “That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?”

“When Donald Trump has kind of an ‘oh, s--t!’ moment or he’s having one of those moments where you can tell he is nervous about something, he doesn’t really hide it that well,” Acosta said. “And on Tuesday when he said, ‘Why are you still asking about Jeffrey Epstein?’ I said, ‘Oh boy,’ I said, ‘There’s something going on there.’”

Troye, for her part, seemed of a similar mind. “Yeah, they definitely pushed a button,” she said. “Something smells rotten in the state of Denmark is all I’m saying.”

Acosta, whom Trump has called a “major sleazebag,” left CNN in January after the network proposed pushing his show to a late-night time slot. He had a year remaining on his contract and had been with the network for 18 years.