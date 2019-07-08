Thousands of Dead Fish Litter Kentucky River After Huge Jim Beam Fire

Read it at WKYT
Thousands of dead fish are floating in the Kentucky River after a massive fire at a Jim Beam warehouse last week left a 23-mile alcohol plume in the water. A warehouse containing 45,000 barrels of bourbon caught on fire Wednesday. The blaze is now out, but it seems to have had a devastating effect on the local wildlife. “We continue to see dead and dying fish,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said in a statement posted on Facebook. “People using the Kentucky River in the area of the plume will likely see and smell dead fish.” WKYT reported that thousands of fish have been killed by the run-off from the fire.