Huge Fire Breaks Out at Jim Beam Warehouse Full of Bourbon
You might need a stiff drink before you read this. A huge warehouse containing about 45,000 barrels of bourbon has been set ablaze in a huge fire at a Jim Beam facility in Kentucky. The Lexington Herald Leader reports that a fire crew of around 75 worked through the night to try to contain the blaze but it’s still raging. “There is a lot of material left to burn and not enough water to deal with that kind of heat,” said Drew Chandler, the Woodford County Emergency Management director. “The fire is still too hot to get any investigator in. We heard there was lightning in the area but we have no way of confirming that.” Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.