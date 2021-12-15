Jim Bob Duggar Gets Clobbered in GOP Primary With Just 456 Votes
CURSED FAMILY
Nothing good seems to come out of the Duggar family of late, nor do good things tend to happen to it. Family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, the father of recently convicted sex offender Josh Duggar and accused child endangerer Jana Duggar, lost his Republican primary for an Arkansas state senate seat Tuesday, drawing in a dismal 15 percent of votes, equating to just 456 votes. He lost to Springdale City Councilmember Colby Fulfer, who garnered 46 percent of votes. Josh Duggar, who once helmed a conservative activism group aimed at preserving “family values,” was convicted last week of child pornography, though it’s unclear if that played much of a role in the vote. It doesn’t help that Duggar couldn’t even get full support from his family—his son-in-law Derick Dillard, who is married to Duggar’s daughter Jill, endorsed his opponent.