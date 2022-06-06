U.K. Geologist Sentenced to 15 Years for ‘Smuggling’ Pottery Fragments Out of Iraq
‘VISIBLY SHOCKED’
A retired British geologist who picked up fragments of pottery on a tour of ancient sites in Iraq has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country. The sentence handed down against 66-year-old Jim Fitton was said to have left shocked those in the Baghdad courtroom, the Associated Press reported. “I thought the worst-case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” said defense attorney Thair Soud, who was reported to be “visibly shocked.” Fitton had been on trial with a German man, Volker Waldman, with whom he had traveled on an organized group trip in March. Waldman, who was carrying fragments and shards picked up by Fitton, was found not to have acted with criminal intent and will be released. Soud said he would immediately appeal the sentence.