Jim Fowler, Who Hosted ‘Wild Kingdom’ TV Series, Is Dead at 89

Wildlife expert Jim Fowler, who co-hosted Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom with Marlin Perkins and appeared over 100 times on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, died at his Connecticut home on Wednesday, CNN reports. He was 89. According to his website, Fowler was also a regular on the Merv Griffin Show and Mike Douglas Show, and worked as a wildlife correspondent for NBC’s Today show. He and Perkins won four Emmys in 1966, 1967, 1969, and 1970 for “outstanding program achievement.” Fowler, who dedicated his life to bringing awareness to the importance of preserving nature, paved the way for future conservation efforts. “What we have to do is ask ourselves, ‘What’s in it for me?’’’ he once said. “Only then will we realize that the continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is ultimately important to the quality of life of humans.”