Famously Apolitical Jim Gaffigan Finally Loses It Over Trump
NO LAUGHING MATTER
Jim Gaffigan—the wholesome standup comedian known for his clean act that he has purposefully steered away from politics—has finally been forced into dropping some f-bombs by President Donald Trump. In an outpouring on Twitter that lasted for over an hour as Trump delivered his Republican National Committee speech at the White House, Gaffigan offloaded what seemed to be four years of pent-up criticism of the president. “Look Trumpers I get it,” he wrote. “As a kid I was a Cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.” After getting pushback from Trump supporters, Gaffigan wrote: “I don’t give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is.” People were shocked, but not necessarily disappointed, by Gaffigan’s outburst. Writer Roxane Gay wrote: “Wow. The president made Jim Gaffigan, the chilliest dude, snap completely.”