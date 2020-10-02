Three Minnesota Congressmen Flew on Air Force One With Trump, Hope Hicks Just Before Diagnosis
CONTACT TRACING
The contact tracers are going to be busy. Three Minnesota congressmen—U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, and Pete Stauber— traveled this week on Air Force One with President Trump from Washington, D.C., to Minnesota, for Wednesday night’s rally in Duluth. Trump adviser Hope Hicks was also on the flight, and was reportedly isolated as she began to show symptoms of COVID-19 during the trip. The representatives also traveled with the president in a motorcade before and after the rally. While in the state, Trump also held a private conversation with the state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, who later posted a picture on Twitter of himself standing, unmasked, just inches from Trump in front of Air Force One. Former congressman and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis was also present at the meeting. The president also attended a private fundraiser at the suburban Minnetonka home of Cambria CEO Marty Davis.