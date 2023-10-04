Jim Jordan Becomes First Republican to Announce Bid for House Speaker
HAT IN THE RING
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) became the first Republican to announce a run for speaker of the House on Wednesday, less than a day after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the role. Jordan was among a number of GOP members in the conversation to make a run at the top job, and he answered “yes” to reporters on Wednesday when asked if he’d make an official bid for the post. Two others are in discussion to throw their hats in the ring: Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern (R-OK). Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) assumed the role of speaker pro tempore in McCarthy’s absence on Tuesday and is expected to serve in the position for at least a week until a new speaker is elected.