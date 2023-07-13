Jim Jordan Blames Earpiece for Incomprehensible Fox News Interview
WORD SALAD
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave an absolutely incomprehensible answer on Fox News—and blamed a faulty earpiece—when questioned by Sean Hannity about his cross-examination of FBI Director Christopher Wray at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. Hannity threw the right-wing lawmaker a softball question about Wray’s declaration that the FBI does not “moderate content”—but things went entirely downhill from there. “That’s exactly what happened with, yeah, with the decision, the, when it came to the uh, the decision with Mr. uh, I drew a blank there, Sean. I apologize,” Jordan said. “I have a huge echo in my ear and I can’t even hear.” Just moments later, Hannity dedicated an entire segment to discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest “word salad.”