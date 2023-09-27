Jim Jordan Just Won’t Stop Sending Fani Willis Angry Letters
ENRAGED
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took another swipe at Fani Willis over her “hostile response” to his call for records in connection to her investigation into Donald Trump and his alleged interference in the 2020 election. In yet another irate letter to the Fulton County District Attorney, Jordan wrote that her behavior “reinforces the [Judiciary] Committee’s concern that your prosecutorial conduct is geared more toward advancing a political cause and your own notoriety than toward promoting the fair and just administration of the law.” Willis had replied to his request for her documents earlier this month, saying, “Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution.” Jordan’s letter on Wednesday argued that the Constitution permits federal oversight of investigations, even if at the state level, and set her a due date of October 11 to adhere to the committee’s order.