Jim Jordan Tries to Flip Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Intimidation Claim
HOW THE TURNTABLES
After Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused a Republican-led congressional committee of trying to interfere with his office’s attempts to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) hit out at the prosecutor, saying Bragg is trying to impede the committee’s work. Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Tuesday afternoon, “They’re obstructing our investigation, Bret. We have a constitutional duty to get to the facts, particularly when you have a district attorney interfering with the important election we have, which is the election of the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States.” The congressman’s heated response comes several hours after he dashed off a tweet accusing Bragg of suing “to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used” to indict Trump for what Jordan said was “no crime.”