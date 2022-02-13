Jim Jordan: Trump ‘Right on Target’ to Suggest Executions for Clinton Campaign Aides
‘TRULY UNPRECEDENTED’
MAGA-boosting Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) declared on Sunday morning that former President Donald Trump was “right on target” with his statement reacting to the latest developments in the Durham probe—a statement that suggested executions for Clinton-linked operatives. After Fox News reported that Special Counsel John Durham filed a motion alleging that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers tied to Trump, the ex-president blared that the “latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham”—yes, he got Durham’s name wrong—had provided “indisputable evidence” that he and his campaign were “spied on” by the Clinton campaign. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump added. Asked to react to the Durham filing and Trump’s response on Fox & Friends Weekend, Jordan said the “spying” was “worse than we thought” before agreeing wholeheartedly with Trump’s response. “We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” Jordan exclaimed. “So President Trump’s statement yesterday, I think is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country.”