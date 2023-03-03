Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’ Paid by Trump Ally, Spread Conspiracies: NYT

The first three FBI “whistleblowers” to testify in front of the Republican-led committee investigating the “weaponization” of government received money from an ally of former President Donald Trump—and have a history of spreading an “alarming series of conspiracy theories related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Covid vaccine, and the validity of the 2020 election,” according to a copy of a lengthy report by House Democrats obtained by The New York Times. These supposed bombshell witnesses, touted heavily by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), have shared little original information about the agency’s inner workings, the report suggests—and given their status as former officials, likely do not even meet the proper definition of a whistleblower. Two of the three even testified that they were paid thousands of dollars by Kash Patel, a former Trump Administration official. Republicans on the panel accused Democrats of “cherry picking” excerpts from the former agents’ testimony.
