Jim Jordan’s Office Denies He Was Caught Blabbing to Reporter About Imminent Trump 2024 Run
PROVE IT
A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Wednesday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his own defeat in the 2020 election—in that video, Windsor posed as a a Republican activist to trick the senator. Windsor claims she has similar footage of Jordan talking about Trump’s potential announcement, but she’s yet to share the video. When asked about the interaction, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Windsor responded to that denial by promising the receipts, writing: “We can't both be right. See for yourself, video coming tomorrow.”