Jim Jordan’s Pointless New Crusade: Move FBI Headquarters to Alabama

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan plans to push a rider to an appropriations bill that would strip funding from the FBI unless it relocates its headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Ohio Republican’s proposal has little chance of succeeding, and the FBI told the paper that staying in the Washington area is crucial for logistical reasons. Jordan argues that moving 5,500 FBI employees from the J. Edgar Hoover Building 700 miles to a deeply red state would insulate the agency from what he sees as liberal politics. A move to Maryland or Virginia is far more likely.